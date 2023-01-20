.

… donates modern courtrooms to Ekiti Judiciary

…emulate this act, Gov Oyebanji

…Babalola commends gesture

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Chairman, Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, on Thursday lamented the state courtrooms in Nigeria, calling for urgent intervention from the government and men of goodwill

Olanipekun regretted that most of the courtrooms had been abandoned to rot and the facilities rendered inoperative due to a lack of maintenance and attention from the government and those concerned.

The legal Luminary made the remarks on Thursday, in Ikere-Ekiti, at the commissioning of the new Court he donated to the Ekiti State Judiciary

According to him, “the walls and roofs of a good number of our courtrooms are collapsing and caving in, basic facilities such as toilets are not available in a good number of courts all over the country”

“Water and electricity are lacking. In most instances, functional libraries are not available. A sad spectre or scenery if lawyers scrambling to secure seats with litigants or sharing the meagre available accommodation within the “sardine-packed” courtrooms menacingly intimidate judges, counsel and litigants”

Olanipekun said the ambience of a typical or average courtroom should reflect an atmosphere of learning that judges and lawyers subscribe to, and are known for, rather than representing unkept theatre.

“I venture to submit that a good courtroom with up-to-date facilities will attract the confidence of litigants in our judicial system.

“If we continue to fail, refuse to maintain Justice, Justice, in turn, may refuse to regulate us, and eventually desert us”

Also speaking at the event, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, commended the kind gestures of Olanipekun, saying it is this spirit of philanthropy that has given birth to the many projects he has completed and donated to the society, such as the Isaac Olanipekun Memorial Vicarage at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Ikere-Ekiti, the Special Amenity Ward at the State Hospital, Ikere-Ekiti, an ICT Centre at his Alma Mata, Amoye Grammar School, Ikere-Ekiti, New Cruse FM, Ikere-Ekiti and NBA Bar Centre, Ikere-Ekiti, among others.

Babalola regretted the dearth of philanthropists in the country, saying in other climes well-to-do people contribute massively to the development of institutions and humanity alike.

In his words, “It is regrettable that Nigeria is bereft of philanthropists in the mould of Wole Olanipekuncontrary to the convention and traditional practice in Europe and America where well-to-do people donate lavishly to institutions, churches and society generally. For instance, great institutions like Stanford, Yale, Harvard and the Ivy League pride themselves in huge Endowments, Professorial Chairs, Grants and Gifts thereby providing the much-needed financial support for quality and functional education as well as research”, Babalola said.

On his own, Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, while commending Chief Olanipekun and the family for the donation of the High Court, described Olanipekun as a man who takes pleasure in giving back to the society and the institution that once nurtured him.

Oyebanji said this is yet another demonstration of his commitment to giving back to the Law profession where he has made his mark as a distinguished member of the Bar and the Bench.

“I, therefore, call on all Ekiti indigenes all over the world to emulate this act of generous giving back, If we all look back at our family houses, our communities, our primary and secondary schools, our worship places and other places that once contributed to whom we are, and give back, we will have a better Ekiti of our dream.

“There is no doubt that the task of developing Ekiti cannot be solely that of the Government alone, as individuals, we can choose to pick on something of interest in our community and make a significant impact in the lives of our people.

“As Government, our administration understands the importance of law and order to the progress and development of our State. We are committed to the effective administration of justice that serves the public by ensuring that the condition of our courts and the welfare of the judicial officers are well attended to”, Oyebanji said.