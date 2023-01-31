.

….as Dafinone urge Deltans to join the Omo-Agege people’s movement

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State House of Assembly candidate for Okpe Local Government Area in Delta State, Barr. Hero Omuirhiriren, on Monday, lamented the list of projects left unfinished in the area insisting that despite the 24 years of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the State, the council is now becoming land of abandoned projects.

Speaking during the Ward to Ward visit of the Dafinone Campaign Council in Odjedi in Okpe Local Government Area of the State, Omuirhiriren vowed that Deltans would vote out the PDP in the next election.

“Most of the projects in this community, have been left abandoned, abandon roads, abandon Schools, everywhere is filled with abandoned projects, yet, we have had a government in the state for 24 years. We can’t continue to stay like this, we are gradually turning into a local government of unfinished projects, projects that are abandoned”

“Yet, the PDP is saying vote for us again, There is no project in Ugbokodo, so how can we continue to vote for those whom we have not benefited from, those who think we are not important and yet they want to rule us”

“Okpes has resolved to vote out a government who has to abandon them for the past 24 years” insisting the only visible projects in Okpe council are projects influenced by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

He called on the people of Okpe to vote for their illustrious son, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and all APC candidates adding that the area of sending touts to represent the council or the state was over.

Meanwhile the

Delta Central Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Ede Dafinone, has urged Deltans to join the Omo-Agege people’s movement adding that Deltans need a governor that has the pain of the people at heart.

The renowned Chartered Accountant who was speaking on Monday when his campaign team visited Ovwodokpokpo-Olomu Ward 2 and Okpe-Olomu Ward 1 in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the State said with the wave of acceptance the APC Governorship candidate and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has visited it was evident that APC has taken over the State.

“I want to tell you that we have won the election, because when we went round Delta Central during our Ward-to-Ward campaign with the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, the support from the people was great that shows that they have agreed that Omo-Agege is the next governor of Delta State.

“Deltans need the government that will work for them. We will win because we have credible candidates like our presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has surrounded himself with qualified credible people and has empowered great men and women across the country. With APC your problems will be solved. Vote PDP out hundred percent,” he said.

While addressing hundreds of decampees at Okpe-Olomu, Dafinone added that APC has the best candidates, insisting that members of the party have equal rights. “I welcome you all to the party and you will never regret joining our party.”

The House of Assembly candidate in Ughelli South, Hon John Oyibokwifi, while commending Chief Ede Dafinone, noted that Delta Central need a rep with a track record to represent them at the senate, adding that Dafinone is the best to represent Delta Central.

“Let’s vote for all our candidates. Chief Ede Dafinone is the best to represent us. He has track records and is good for an intellectual to represent us at the senate that’s why we should vote for Dafinone, vote for me and I promise I won’t disappoint you,” he said