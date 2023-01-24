Four state governors, United Bank for Africa, Access Bank and Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) will be honoured by Newspeak Media for their achievements and contributions to Nigeria’s development.

The governors are Dr Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu(Ondo); Engr. Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu-Olu (Lagos).

Akeredolu will receive the Courage in Leadership award, Makinde honoured for his sustained workers-friendly policies, Okowa is recipient of the Most Youth-friendly Governor award, while Sanwo-Olu is the Most Responsive Governor.

The award ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, January 29 in Ibadan, is Newspeak’s maiden edition to commemorate 10 years of the multi-media communication firm’s print publications.

The awards, Newspeak management said, were benchmarked against stiff criteria of distinction, excellence, innovation, dynamism, personal qualities and impact of the activities and performance of the recipients on the society.

Other awardees are Group Managing Director, Odua Investments Company Ltd., Mr Adewale Raji and the conglomerate’s Chairman, Otunba Bimbo Asiru; and Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Prof. Otegbayo.

Musician and Chairman, Fresh FM, Dr. Yinka Ayefele; Dangote Cement, United Bank of Africa (UBA); Access Bank Plc; Bovas & Company Ltd. and Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA), will also be honoured.

“The awardees have all shown remarkable initiative, daring and commitment to change the narratives and sorry states of the various sectors and positively impact our world.

“By their different natures and actions they are changing the game and making critical difference in government, businesses and more importantly, our lives.

“With their daring and genius, they inspire in Nigerians hope that tomorrow will be brighter and better,” says Newspeak’s Editor-in-Chief, Yinka Fabowale.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, will be Royal Father of the Day.