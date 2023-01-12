Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has received praise for completing and inaugurating the long-standing Ogheye floating market from Hon. Daniel Omayone Mayuku, Executive Director of Projects on the Board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC.

The market’s completion, according to the executive director, would increase trade and commercial activity in the region given its advantageous location.

On the day of the project’s opening at Ogheye-Dimigun in Delta State’s Warri North Local Government Area, Mayumi spoke with reporters.

He claimed that the project’s completion and inauguration, which would improve trade and commerce for the people, had been welcomed by the entire Itsekiri population.

He characterized Governor Okowa, the PDP’s vice presidential candidate, as a lover of the Itsekiri people and promised that they would return the favor by casting a sizable majority of votes for the PDP in the general elections in 2023.

“I congratulate His Majesty Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, and the people of the kingdom on the completion and opening of the cherished Itsekiri asset, the Ogheye Floating Market.

“The Ogheye Floating Market in Ogheye-Dimigun was completed and opened as a result of the dedication of our dear governor and great partner in the Itsekiri nation, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

“We are deeply grateful to our dear governor for pulling off this amazing effort, and we also appreciate Senator Iyorchia Ayu, National Chairman of our wonderful party, for making time to dedicate this crucial endeavor.

“Our people are exceedingly grateful and thrilled for this great effort, and they have promised that they will repay this good gesture by supporting all PDP candidates in the general elections of 2023,” he said.