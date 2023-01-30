Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated former Bayelsa Governor and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Senator Seriake Dickson, on his 57th birth anniversary.



In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa congratulated Dickson on his birth anniversary, and noted that the celebrant had contributed immensely to the development of Bayelsa, Niger Delta and Nigeria.



Okowa said Senator Dickson had every cause to celebrate and thank God Almighty for His benevolence on the joyful occasion of his birth anniversary.



He state that history would be kind to Dickson for his remarkable achievements in his state when he served as Governor, especially the construction of the Bayelsa Airport in Yenagoa and other landmark projects spread across the state.



“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta State, I write to felicitate with you on the occasion of your 57th birth anniversary.



“In a shortwhile at the Red Chamber, you have continued to be a strong voice of the Ijaw nation and the entire Niger Delta and for this, we commend you.



“In a life that has seen you reach an enviable height of your public service and political endeavours, there is great cause for you, members of your family, your many associates and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for His benevolence upon you.



“As you deservedly celebrate this day, it is my prayer that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health and many more years of happiness.” he said.



Okowa wished Sen. Seriake Dickson a very happy birth anniversary and prayed that God Almighty would continue to guide and bless him.

