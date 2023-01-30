Governor Abdullahi Sule

Vice Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with his Nasarawa counterpart, Abdullahi Sule, on the death of his first son, Hassan Abdullahi Sule.



The deceased, who got married in June, 2022, was Governor Sule’s eldest son and was 36 before his sudden demise.



In a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa described the passing of Hassan as very heart-breaking, and urged the father and siblings of the deceased to take courage in the fact that “God gives life and takes”.



Okowa said that late Hassan was a promising, humble and friendly young man, and prayed to God to forgive his shortcomings and grant him rest, and comfort the family.



“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with my brother Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on the untimely demise of his son, Hassan.



“It is never the prayer or wish of any parent to bury their children but God alone knows His plans for His people.



“As a state, we are with you in prayers throughout this trying times and may God grant you and Nasarawa First Lady, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule, the entire family, the people of Akwanga Local Government Area and the state at large the fortitude to bear this great loss,” Okowa stated.