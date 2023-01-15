Dere Awosika

The Chairman of Warri Consultative Forum, Prince Emma Okotie-Eboh has congratulated the Access Bank Chairman Ajoritsedere Awosika (nee Okotie-Eboh) as she turned 70 on Sunday.

In a congratulatory message, Okotie-Eboh said the entire family of Nigeria’s first Finance Minister, Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh is proud of Ajoritsedere Awosika for her massive accomplishments in various sectors at home and abroad.

He said Awosika is an accomplished administrator with over three decades of experience in public sector governance. She was at various times, the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministries of Internal Affairs, Science & Technology, and Power.

“On behalf of the Okotie-Eboh family, I congratulate you our lovely sister a woman of integrity and diligence.

“As an astute businesswoman of immense repute, you have continued to reflect our father’s version.

“We are particularly grateful to you for your immense contributions towards building a steady nation that our father and others started.

“It is my prayer that God will grant you good health and more wisdom for greater exploits in business and your service to God and humanity.”