It was a grand reception turned carnival, at the Okigwe Township Stadium, as the entire Okigwe Zone gathered in honour of Governor Hope Uzodimma and his Shared Prosperity administration.

The event which was organised by Okigwe Global Leaders Forum witnessed a large gathering of various stakeholders, opinion moulders and leaders from all six Local Government Areas of the zone.

In recognition and appreciation of the unprecedented performance of the 3R Government, within a short period, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma and his amiable wife, Barr. (Mrs) Chioma Uzodimma was conferred with a Chieftaincy title of “Chukwumereze ndi Okigwe”.

The elated Governor expressed gratitude to the people of Okigwe for such a warm reception and honour. He assured the people of adequate attention, from the Government to issues affecting the general well-being of ndi Okigwe.

Uzodimma, however, called for the continued support of ndi Okigwe to the Shared Prosperity administration, to enable the Government to deliver more dividends to the people.