The African Democratic Congress, ADC in Yewa South parts of Yewa North and Ado Odo Ota Local Government Areas of Ogun State, on Wednesday, collapsed the party structure in their area for Senator Solomon Adeola, who is the All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial candidate for Ogun West Senatorial District.

The party that is affiliated to the hitherto governorship candidate of ADC, Mr Biyi Otegbeye backed by Senator Ibikunle Amosun, was led to the official decamping ceremony at the Asade Agunloye Ultra Modern Pavillion, Ilaro by Engineer Tommy Akintomide and Mr Temitope Akinoso, the ADC chairman in Yewa South LGA.

Addressing the new decampees that numbers over 100 ADC grassroots leaders in the LGAs of Ogun West, Senator Adeola expressed joy at the return of Engineer Akintomide with his group to Yayi Group and APC adding that he was one of the elders of Yewaland that welcome him back home to play politics over 10 year ago in Ilaro.

He said: “My joy know no bound today with the return of my father, Baba Akintomide to join other Yewa elders like Chief Mrs. Iyabo Apampa, Mr Muftau Ajibola, Chief Olu Agemo, Mr Bisiriyu Popoola and others that we started together years back. I am also glad he is returning with his supporters who have equal rights as every other members of APC.”

Senator Adeola, who is the chairman of Senate Committee on Finance told the decampees that they are better off in a ruling party at the federal and state levels than a fringe party not in government at any level in Nigeria adding that with 16 Northern governors rooting for a Yoruba man in APC to be president, only a cursed Yoruba man will say it is the turn of Northerner to rule again at the Federal level.

He called for massive votes for all APC candidates in this year’s election including Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President and Prince Dapo Abiodun as governor adding on his part he will continue to serve as he has demonstrated and will continue if elected as their senator.

Engineer Akintomide and Akinoso in their address both stated that following Senator Adeola into the APC is the best way to go in this election in the interest of Yewaland and Ogun West adding that the over 100 members here are leaders across the wards as they intend to show their true numbers during proposed campaign tour in Ilaro at a later date.

Prominent among the ADC decampees were Mr Jimoh Akinlade, Yinka Faleye, Sultan Akorede, Major A. Amore, Mrs. Sharifat Idowu, Dr. K. Omobola, Pastor R .Akinwande and Mrs. I. Fashola, the ADC woman leader in Yewa South.