By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Students of tertiary institutions in Ogun State at the weekend inaugurated a 62-member campaign committee to mobilize and penetrate the nooks and crannies of the state, towards ensuring electoral victory for Governor Dapo Abiodun in the forthcoming general elections.

The event, which took place at the State Secretariat of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abeokuta, the state capital had in attendance, the Rector, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Adeoye Odedeji, as well as APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Tunde Oladunjoye and other top government functionaries.

Addressing the students’ gathering, the Governor’s Liaison Officer in Remo North local government, Prince Abiola Ogundeko, charged the students to engage in issue based intellectual discourse that is devoid of sentiment in their efforts at mobilizing for the re-election of Governor Abiodun during the forthcoming election.

He admonished the students to go out and effectively engage members of the public, particularly the opposition in a well structured interviews that will make them see reasons the governor should be given another term of office to enable him complete all the ongoing laudable projects across the state.

Speaking earlier, the Special Assistant on Students Matters to the governor, Azeez Adeyemi explained that the sterling performances of Governor Abiodun within the past three and a half years has endeared him to the hearts of the students, who now resolved to be at the vanguard of voluntarily campaigning for his return to office come May 29, 2023.

“The score card of my boss, Dapo Abiodun as the Executive Governor of the state in all sectors of the economy of our state is visible to all the citizens. From education, to health, to industrialization, to Youths and Women empowerment, as well as agricultural revolution and housing, Social Intervention programmes among others. I just want to assure the people of this state that Dapo Abiodun led administration will do more if given another term of office”.

Adeyemi urged the committee under the umbrella of Dapo Abiodun Students Campaign Organization (DASCO) to peacefully embark on their engagement in accordance with INEC’s laid down guidelines.

He, however, assured that the campaign group would leverage on the large percentage of students in the registered voters list by INEC.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman, Dapo Abiodun Students Campaign Organization (DASCO), Edunjobi Hazeez said the governor’s ability to identify best hands to manage the students constituency, endeared them to work for his re-election.

He called on all other students in the state to join hands with the group and propagate the activities of the governor around all campuses.