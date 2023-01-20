The Ogun State Chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP has inaugurated a campaign council.

The council made up of a cross-section of party faithful is to ensure success for the party at this year’s election.

Inaugurating the council, state chairman, Comrade Oginni Sunday Olaposu, challenged the members to work towards all-round success for the NNPP in the forthcoming election.

He reminded them of the earnest desire of the Ogun people for good governance saying this would only be possible if the council worked to drive the party to success.

Below is a list of members of the council:

1. The director general for the campaign: COMMRADE OLUWATOYIN AFUYE

2. The secretary: MRS OLOYEDE RISQAT

3. Chairman contact and mobilization: PRICE IBRAHIM ADEKUNLE

4. The Chairman Elders Forum: MR GABRIEL SOMOYE

5. Women mobilization and development: MRS ESTHER OLORUNWA AYAOBA

6. Chairman Youth empowerment and mobilization: MR KEHINDE OYEGBEMI

7. Chairman Traditional campaign committee: HONORABLE RAFIU OLUWO

8. Chairman Muslim religion camping committee: ALHAJI ADEGBOYEGA TAOFEEK

9. Chairman Christian religion committee: HONORABLE MONSURU ABIODUN OMO SAANI

10. Chairman for social media: COMMRADE AKINBOLA HAMEED ROTTAM

11. Assistant Director-General for Ogun central: ALHAJI IBRAHIM BABALOLA

12. Assistant Director-General for Ogun west: MR OLUWAFEMI ALABI

13. Assistant Director-General for Ogun East: HONORABLE OKUNOWO ADEBAYO

14. Chairman for special duties: PRINCE BABATUNDE ADEGBOYEGA

15. Non-Governmental association, pensioner, and others: ALHAJI MUSIBAU ADEKUNLE

16. The contact mobilization committee for Ogun central: MR ALANI KEHINDE

17. The Youth mobilization and contact for Ogun central: MR OLAOLUWA AKINSOLA

18. Youth mobilization and contact for Ogun west: MR ELEGBEDE

19. Social Media deputy director: HONORABLE ADEBOYE LUKMON

20. Social media committee: COMRADE BADEJO OLUWAKAYODE PETER

21. Chairperson fundraising committee: MRS BOLUPE AKINWUNMI

22. Contact and mobilization committee: MR ADEYEMO