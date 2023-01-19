By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it impounded smuggled items worth over N5 billion in the year 2022.

This is as the command also generated a revenue of N97,887,777.50 in the year under review.

The Ogun Area 1 Controller, Bamidele Makinde, said this while presenting the 2022 annual report to pressmen at his Idiroko office, in Ipokia Local Government Area of the State.

According to Makinde, the command realized its N97,887,777.50 from the auction sales of petroleum products and baggage assessment of some items brought in from neighbouring countries.

The NCS boss disclosed that the revenue generated in 2022 represented almost 300% increase on the year 2021 revenue, which was N36,655,401.50.

Speaking on seizures made within the 12 months period, Makinde informed that 957 seizures were made, including: 45,773 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each, which is equivalent to 76 trailer loads, and 130 units of vehicles.

The vehicles, he said, are smuggled foreign used vehicles and other vehicles used as means of conveying prohibited items.

“Other seizures recorded during the period under review include the following: 451,100 litres of petrol, which is equivalent to 14 tanker loads; one tanker load of adulterated diesel; 43 Sacks, 351 small bags and 1,083 wraps of Cannabis Sativa; 2,250 packets of Tramadol; 30 units of motorcycles used for conveyance of prohibited items and of second-hand clothing.”

Others are three bales and 384 pieces of foreign used bags; 2,953 pieces of foreign used tyres; 31 pieces of used refrigerator compressors; 4,700 bags of Dangote Cement used for concealment of foreign rice; 1,523 cartons of frozen poultry products; 89 bales and 485 pieces of foreign textiles and others.

“The total Duty Payable Value (DPV) of the above seizures is N5,088,982,569.92, while that of the year 2021 was N1,378,276,656.00 a differential of N3,710,705,913.92 which is about 269% higher,” Makinde explained.

He added that the seizures were recorded based on “the continuous use of intelligence in our operations and synergy with sister security agencies.”

While stressing that all the activities of Customs operatives in country are regulated by law, he that Customs can arrest, detain and prosecute persons who commit Customs related offences. Section 167 empowers Customs officers to seize or detain goods suspected to be smuggled into the country.

“The Command, besides the above seizures, also arrested 15 suspected smugglers. They were arrested at different locations and exit points within Ogun State with prohibited goods. While some of them were granted administrative bail and have yet to be charged to court, some were charged to Court for prosecution”.

The CAC explained that the Command promoted trade by operating an open door policy and providing the business community and prospective legitimate traders the required information and support for their business to thrive, assuring of its continuous support in 2023.

He added that the Service maintained robust stakeholders engagements and good community relations; one which can be seen through Customs FC, a football club managed by the Command, beneficial to some of the youth of the border communities across Ogun State.

The Club consists of 18 native players and officials. It is committed to grooming players with the prospect and possibility of joining the National Football Team and Foreign Football Clubs to earn a better living. The Club is currently in the Division 2 of the National League and has won some laurels within and outside Ogun State so far.

According to him, “the Command maintains a good Community Relations with the Traditional Rulers, Community leaders and the Youths, among others. We also maintain cordial relationship and synergy with sister agencies across the State.

On a sad note, Makinde told newsmen that during the last quarter of 2022, the command lost one of its officers to a ghastly motor accident.

“While on duty at Ebute axis of Yewa North Local Government Area in Ogun State, the officer was seated with other officers at their patrol base and a Toyota Avalon Saloon car driven by one Mr. Idris ran into the officers, knocking down two of them in the process,” it was stated.

He added that the driver is currently being prosecuted.