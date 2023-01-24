Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, the Deputy Governorship candidate to Hon. Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ogun State, has vowed that their joint candidacy will deliver on their promises to the people of state.

Akinlade made the vow during an interactive session hosted by the League of Imams and Alfas in the state on Tuesday.

According to the Akinlade, who doubles as the Director-General of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in Ogun State, a promise is an obligation and that only God can give someone the grace to fulfill it and their heart wants in life.

He said, “Hon. Adebutu has a good heart, true aim, and truthful comportment by picking me as his running mate and making me the DG of Atiku/Okowa Campaign in Ogun State.”

“He is a man with a viable plan to preserve our state and its people from destitution. Adebutu has proved his sense of equality, justice, and fairness by expressing his willingness to rule Ogun State for the benefit of all,” Akinlade said.

At the interactive session on good governance in the state, Akinlade, who represented his principal, described Adebutu as a simple man of his words, saying that if elected on March 11, 2023, he will fulfill his pledge to the good people of Ogun State.

When asked about the current status of Ogun, Akinlade stated that the current administration lacks the drive and initiatives to create revenue as envisaged, instead focusing on cosmetic revenue generation.

He claimed that the state is doing less to generate income and that the administration is not doing more to stop leaks, placing economic pressure on households.

He also stated that insecurity is on the rise in the state as a result of the type of government in power.

Akinlade said, “A leader is like a mirror that reflects what followers tend to do,” he remarked. Leaders serve as role models in society, and the state receives what her leaders put into it. When the head is bad, the body almost always follows.”

According to him, the people should simply reject its continuation of the current administration at the 2023 polls, because its body language encourages crime and criminality.

He also assured the retirees that Adebutu would prioritize the welfare of pensioners and would not deny employees their entitlements.

Akinlade praised Adebutu, for finding him a worthy Muslim to partner with on the mission to save the state.