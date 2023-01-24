…receives royal blessing from Alake of Egbaland

By Gabriel Olawale

The House of Assembly hopeful in the forthcoming election under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abeokuta South Constinuecy II, Honorable Igbaleye Wasiu Ayodele popularly known as IWA and three others have kicked off their campaign in Abeokuta South constituents.

In a statement made available to newsmen by IWA media Adviser, Adeyemi Obadimu, said the campaign train moved from APC party secretariat in Oke Jigbo to constituency I in Ake.

The Abeokuta South candidates in attendance are the House of Representatives candidate, Hon. Afolabi Afuape, House of Assembly candidate in constituency I, Hon Tobi Doregos, Senatorial candidate, Salisu Shaibu, IWA and party leaders among others converged to kick off the campaign as a brief prayer by islamic clergy commenced.

The candidates marched down to the Alake of Egbaland Palace, Oba Aremu Gbadebo to received royal blessing, Hon Afuape urged the paramount ruler of Egbaland to pray for all the candidates and seek for his support.

In his response, Alake of Egbaland prayed for all of them and wish them success in the forthcoming election and advise told them to advise their followers not be be violance on the election day.

While addressing the newsmen, Hon IWA said as they kick off the campaign, he prayed that God gives them the strength and pray that the struggle ends in praise. He boasted that nothing will stop APC from winning the next election in Ogun State as all the candidates in Ogun State will be victorious.

Among the people that graced the campaign are Abeokuta South APC party chairman, Hon Henry Fagbenro, former Ogun Speaker, Honorable Titi Gomez Oseni, former commissioner for youth and sports, Bukola Olopade, as well as ACOMRAN state chairman Showunmi and many others.