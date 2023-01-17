Ogun 2 Customs boss, Shuaibu and his front office minder, Jaji during the decoration exercise

By Eguono Odjegba

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Ogun 11 Area Command yesterday decorated its officers and men who were promoted recently.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) Deputy Comptroller Ahmadu Shuaibu charged the newly promoted officers to rededicate themselves to duty and to see both their enlistment in the service and promotions as a privilege to be grateful for through dedication to work.

This is even as the command generated Twenty-Two Billion, Seventeen Million, One hundred and Twenty-Three Thousand, Eight Hundred- and Thirty-six-naira, Thirty-Two kobo (N22,017,123,836.32) between January and December 2022.

Accordingly, the last quarter of 2022 revenue figure represents 25.44% rise compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

Addressing the promoted officers, Shuaibu said, “I want to congratulate all of you once more, this decoration we just made should serve as a glowing memory but one which also tells us to be grateful and to re-dedicate ourselves to duty.

“We are a country of over 200 million people and part of about 2000 serving in the NCS, therefore it is something we should be happy about and our happiness should give us the zeal to redouble our efforts to serve.”

Also, while attributing the revenue scorecard to the deployment of massive intelligence and effective operational monitoring, Shuaibu commended his officers and stakeholders for the increased level of compliance, adding that the command under his watch has also succeeded in bringing onboard otherwise defiant excise operators.

He disclosed that to ensure that strategies put in place to reinvigorate the command’s revenue collecting system, government fiscal policies, and monitoring perform optimally, he undertook a tour of all facilities within its coverage, to assess performances.

He explained that to achieve appropriate revenue generation and trade facilitation, the command has raised the level of stakeholders’ engagement particularly in ensuring improved seamless trade in the last three months.