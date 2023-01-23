.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Chairman of the Ondo state Council of Obas and the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has expressed concern over the poor state of public schools across the country.

Oba Aladelusi, lamented that alumni associations across the country were not doing enough to assist government in the areas of the infrastructural development of their old schools.

He said this while playing host to students and members of alumni of the Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure during a courtesy visit paid to his palace as part of the event commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the school.

The monarch who is also an alumni of the school, said that for the overall development of the public schools in the country, the old students must not relent in giving back to their former schools.

According to him the alumni associations are critical stakeholders and must partner with the government to ensure the growth and development of their alma mater.

Oba Aladelusi, therefore appealed that alumni associations should as a matter of necessity support to the public schools in the provision of basic needs and infrastructure either through individuals, groups, graduating class of any set or chapters in the Diaspora.

While felicitating with students and alumni of Oyemekun grammar school on its 70th anniversary celebration, the monarch, expressed gratitude to God Almighty for the gift of life and the privilege to be among the celebrants witnessing the 70th anniversary of the school.

“Today is a great day the Lord has made and we are very glad and rejoicing in it. Oyemekun has been in existence for the past 70 years, I am a product of that school, the school has helped me a lot and it is time to give back to my alma mater.

“We will continue to support the school as the fact remains that the government cannot do it alone. I will also encourage the students not to forget the school after their graduation, there is nothing too much to give back to one’s Alma mater.

The national president of the association , Dr Niyi ljogun, said that prpjects worth over N56m were billed to be inaugurated during the anniversary.

Ijogun, lauded the Akure community for their foresight by establishing the school 70 years ago adding that ” it was a good intention and our school is now known all over the World as one of the best public schools.

Ijogun appreciated Deji for being an active member of the alumni association and for his contributions towards the advancement of the school and its alumni association.

Earlier, the Arch Bishop of Akure Anglican Communion, Simeon Oluwole Borokini, had performed the tree planting exercise to commemorate the official commencement of the 70th anniversary.

Borokini noted that the tree being planted was to make history and as well indicate the cordial relationship between the school and the Anglican communion.

While acknowledging the role of the church in the establishment of the school, the President of the alumni association.

The national president of the Alumni Association of the school, Dr Niyi Ijogun said the association has deemed it fit to invite Borokini for the tree planting ceremony stressing that the Anglican communion is an essential stakeholder in the school.

“We want to appreciate the founding fathers particularly the Anglican communion because they are a great stakeholder in the establishment of Oyemekun Grammar School.

“We cannot jettison the role of the the Anglican communion in Oyemekun and this is why the Arch Bishop is here today to perform the tree planting. Borokini is my Father and the Father to all of us.”

Other activities lined up for the anniversary include, a career talk, a novelty match, anniversary lecture, cultural display , inter House Sports, Art exhibition , Friendly match, presentations of Award and Thanksgiving service