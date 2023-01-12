Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro on Wednesday said the completion of the famous Ogheye Floating Market would unlock the economic potentials of riverine communities in the Benin River.

Addressing journalists at the sideline of the inauguration of the market at Ogheye-Dimigun, Warri North Local Government Area of the state, Otuaro said the market was historic given the strategic location of the market to neighbouring States of Edo, Ondo and Ogun states.

He said that as an integral member of the Okowa administration he was aware of the huge cost implication for the market and commended the governor for the courage displayed in ensuring completion of the project despite financial constraints.

Otuaro also commended the Itsekiri nation for their support and cooperation throughout the period of construction and urged the people to make good use of the facility to boost their economic development.

According to him, this market is very strategic and historic given the age-long trade and economic activities in this area with the Europeans and neighbouring states.

“I am extremely excited to be part of this legacy project which will have direct impact on the livelihood of the people of this area and beyond.

“I thank my boss and Governor of Delta, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for the courage displayed in ensuring completion of this landmark project despite competing financial demands.

“We are extremely grateful as a people for this show of love and I congratulate the people Itsekiri nation and all communities along the Benin River because this market will definitely boost economic activities in this corridor,” he stated.