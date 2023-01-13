By Emma Amaize

Chairman, Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, Captain Smart Asekutu, has said the recently inaugurated Ogheye floating market, constructed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa would open up the economic life of riverine communities in the state.

“This multi-billion naira Ogheye floating market project alone will open up the economic life of the entire riverine communities in the state and will be the financial hub of all neighborhoods in the area,” Asekutu said at the inauguration ceremony.

Commending the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, vice-presidential candidate for his sustainable development projects in the state, he said: “Our governor, Senator Okowa has written his name with ‘gold’ in economic development projects all over the state. He has transformed himself from the ‘road master’ to the ‘projects’ harvester’ in the riverine communities.”