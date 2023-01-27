Hajia Hafsat Oduwole-Balewa, the Chairman of Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone, was in Abeokuta, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, for a rally to mobilise support for Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Indefatigable Chairman of Ogun FTZ joined other distinguished APC chieftains led by the Governor Dapo Abiodun to attend the mega rally.

The rally, which was held at the MKO Abiola stadium in Abeokuta, also had a multitude of APC supporters.

Bola Tinubu, standard-bearer of the ruling party; Kashim Shettima, his running mate; Olusegun Osoba, former governor of Ogun; and Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, were also at the rally.

Hajia Hafsat Oduwole-Balewa who’s a prominent member of The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) was very visible at the rally. She invited Seyi Tinubu who mobilized over 4500 youths for the rally.

Below are pictures of Hajia Hafsat Oduwole flanked by APC southwest women leader Yetunde Adesanya, Seyi Tinubu, Wole Aboderin and Executive Director of Trevari Oil & Gas, Amina Nicole Balewa.