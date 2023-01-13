By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, has explained why collaborating with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, over attaining Open Defecation Free, ODF, status is necessary as it would create massive employment for the youth via the sanitation economy estimated to be in billions of US Dollars.

Speaking during a meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, according to a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Kenechukwu Offie, where Adamu said ending Open Defecation will not only help in curtailing diseases including cholera, diarrhea and other related ones but will create massive employment for the teaming Nigerian youth through the huge investment available from sanitation economy.

He also said ending open defecation in the country and the involvement of Nigerian youth, particularly youth under the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, to achieve success of the campaign is very imperative and cannot be overemphasized.

He also stressed that 100 LGAs are already Open Defecation Free, ODF, and an entire state, which is Jigawa State, is equally ODF.

He therefore implored the Minister of Youth and Sports Development to key into the programme so as to advance the course meeting the 2025 target year of ending open defecation in Nigeria.

According to the Minister, there is a huge investment potential of about USD 6.9 billion in financial terms as presented by the Sanitation Economy.

While responding, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, hailed the Minister of Water Resources over his effort and consistency for sustaining the ODF Campaign since it was flagged off.

Dare expressed unflinching support for the programme and his Ministry’s willingness to collaborate with the Ministry of Water Resources in this stride of ending open defecation in the country.

Therefore, pledged that he would ensure that his ministry in conjunction with NYSC designs a programme that will revolve around ‘Youth in WASH’ and make the youth Ambassadors that will drive the process.

He also assured that with about 320,000 NYSC members on an annual basis, it is highly positive for the campaign to thrive and sustained for positive results across the country.

“The centrality of Nigerian Youths in this whole process of driving the campaign to end open defecation by 2025 target year in Nigeria gladdens my heart. This effort is important, and creating awareness on open defecation is key.

“The Youth can help with creating this needed awareness from Federal to the Regional level”, he said.

Meanwhile, Acting Director General, NYSC, Uba also pledged to mobilize the NYSC members to support the Open Defecation Campaign in order to meet the 2025 target of ending Open Defecation in Nigeria.