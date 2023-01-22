.

By Emma Amaize

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, has said that its gubernatorial candidate, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, would not engage his All Progressives Congress, APC, counterpart, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in a kangaroo and stage-managed debate.

Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President, recently, challenged Oborevwori, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, to a debate.

However, the Assistant Deputy Director, Media and Publicity of the PDP Campaign Organization in the state, Mr. Fred Oghenesivbe, in a statement, said: “PDP governorship candidate, Oborevwori, is too busy explaining his robust manifesto and, therefore, will not engage the rejected governorship candidate of APC in any form of debate.”

“As a matter of fact, it will be a political sacrilege for our highly respected excessive local content governorship candidate of the PDP to stand on the same podium with Senator Augustine Ovie Omo-Agege to debate or speak on any issue.

“Oborevwori will continue to focus on regular interface with Deltans in the state to explain his M.O.R.E agenda to the people, not to participate in any kangaroo, stage-managed debate.

“It is obvious that Agege is trying to cover his poorly attended campaigns by calling for manipulated debates. He should engage eligible voters rather than clamor for laughable debates.

“Agege is only in the governorship race to earn the title of a ‘former governorship candidate’ and nothing more. It is obvious judging from his campaign of name-calling and character assassination, not an issue-based campaign. Oborevwori will surely defeat him with a wide margin on March 11, no doubt about that.

“Oborevwori’s political accomplishments are way ahead of Agege’s propaganda and laughable antics. He shall remain focused on engaging the People and explaining his M.O.R.E agenda, not any debate instigated and bankrolled by an unscrupulous mace runner alleged to be the most corrupt SSG since the creation of Delta state,” he said.