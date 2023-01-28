By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and PDP gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 general elections, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed shock and disbelief at the sad news of the passing of the King (Orovworere) of Effurun-Otor Kingdom, HRM Dr. Johnson Yovwino Enemuadia Duku.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, shared in the pain and of loss of the Effurun Otor Kingdom, family members and friends of the kingdom.

The Speaker, who is also the Deputy National Chairman of Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria,

described the late monarch as a quintessential traditional ruler who sustained the pride and honour to the throne of his forebears.

Saying the reign of the late monarch engendered peace and development in his kingdom, paving the way for the infrastructural and socio-economic well-being of his subjects, Oborevwori said the late King was a tireless bridge builder, who enjoyed inter ethnic relationship with neighbouring Kingdoms.

He urged the people of Effurun Otor Kingdom, family and associates to kindly sustain the enduring legacies of the late king, noting that his transition to higher glory was not only a loss to his people but also to the Urhobo Nation.

He described the death of the Monarch as irreparable loss, Oborevwori prayed for divine strength and comfort for all he left behind even as prayed to Almighty God to grant the soul of the departed king eternal rest.