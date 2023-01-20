By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly and PDP Governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has rejoiced with HRM Ovie Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1, the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom, on his 106 birthday anniversary.

Oborevwori in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, affirmed that the Olomu monarch remains a symbol and icon of peace, progress and development, adding that the highly reverred traditional ruler is an epitome of selflessness in community and public service.

He said: “On behalf of my family and political associates, I heartily rejoice with our father as he clocks 106 years. Ajuwe has demonstrated exemplary leadership in the service of his people in particular and Delta State in general. He is a shining example of godly living and a stabilizing factor through his fatherly role.

“I commend his Christian lifestyle and loving leadership. His reign has witnessed peace and development in Olomu Kingdom, I wish you happy birthday and many happy returns of the day”.

The Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate prayed for divine health and God’s continued protection for the Owhorode.