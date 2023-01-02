By Adeola Badru

A member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has advised Nigerians not to be bothered about the endorsement of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his recent utterances, saying he was only seeking relevance.

Mumuni, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Congress (CPC) in Lagos state in 2011 made this disclosure yesterday, during an interview with newsmen.

Recall that Obasanjo had on Sunday, in a letter declared that he will be supporting the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi in the next general elections.

The APC chieftain in his reaction advised Nigerians not to be bothered with the recent utterances of the former president, “because age is telling on him.”

Mumuni, who said that Obasanjo has no political value again, insisted that the former president was seeking relevance.

“People should forget about him. People should forget Obasanjo’s utterances. Baba’s value is zero for now. We should not bother. He is an old man. Psychologically, age is telling on him.”

“Baba is seeking relevance. He is looking for people to patronise him. He has realised that the serious candidates do not have time for him, so he is looking for relevance.”

“Because his time is gone, he has nothing to offer again. Baba that even lost in his polling unit. So what relevance does he have now?”

“He is a bad market now. Obasanjo himself cannot win any election in Ogun State, talkless of him endorsing anyone.”

“He should go and relax somewhere, he is a bad market. Tinubu remains the candidate to beat,” he insisted.