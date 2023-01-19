Adamu Garba

By Biodun Busari

A chieftain and ex-presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Adamu Garba has been criticised by the supporters of the Labour Party’s standard bearer, Peter Obi over his call on Nigerian youths to vote for APC presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu.

Garba, Wednesday on Twitter, made an appeal to the Nigerian youth to vote for Tinubu at this “critical moment” so that their future could be protected.

He said youths will regret it for the next 20 years if they fail to elect Tinubu as the next president on February 25.

“Dear Nigerian Youth, if you dare miss the Asiwaju Presidency at this critical moment in Nigeria’s history, you’ll regret it for the next 20 years. Do not be deceived by anyone. Vote for Bola Tinubu and protect your future. He’s the only one that cares,” Garba wrote.

Reacting, Obi’s supporters popularly known as Obidients said APC brought the present “critical moment” to the country, hence, could not be trusted to govern the country.

@anieasita reacted, “I thought the election was already done and dusted. Why are you still begging us? Na una like this dey give me confidence pass say Obi go win this election. The arrogance you guys once had at the start has slowly turned to begging. Jungle has what?”

“As it draws close the realities dey clear for their eyes. No amount of beg or promise will deter us, we are determined to retire Asiwaju,” @King_Olivertwit said.

“Hide your face in shame. Which party brought Nigeria to this critical stage? Is Tinubu not part of Buhari’s emergence? @itchymauf quried. “Has Tinubu condemned Buhari for bringing Nigeria to a critical stage to show his disapproval which then give a hint he might do better? NO. It’s Emilokan”

“I thought you people @OfficialAPCNg said the country is better now than 2015, why are u now saying this critical moment, if you now finally accept is critical which means we need to change approach, to do that you change handlers. @Young_Dondaddy1 added.”