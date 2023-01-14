Nigerians of all voting age and gender, religion and culture have been called upon to rise collectively and make certain the leadership tragedy of this nation, does not go beyond our current afflictions.

“We should say “Never again” unequivocally, and proclaim our liberty for better governance so clearly abundant in the Obi-Datti presidential ticket of the Labour Party” said Okonkwo at a rousing rally in Anambra State on Tuesday last week.

Uche Harris Okonkwo who is the Labour Party Candidate for Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, was speaking at the Presidential campaign podium with Peter Obi Datti Ahmed, where all the Party’s candidates in the state were present to receive the man whose first class structure remain the massive OBIdient people everywhere.

Addressing the crowd with a measure of courage and fortitude, the frontline youth ambassador, was vehement, saying; “Nigeria has had enough baptism of fires of failures and enough broken promises for a lifetime. We have been fed too much lies from men without conscience nor character, men denied their vigour yet insisting feebly to heal the land.

“Hope is no longer hopeful, because deceit is their only exchange for our common trusts. Now is the time for the baptism of life and prosperity so sure in Peter Obi, and very secure in Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed. So, I ask and beg you all Nigerian youths and people, to hold fast to your resolve to seize this moment now, and score that winning goal on February 25, through the Labour Party “, he appealed to the applause of the capacity filled venue .

The Presidential candidate and his running mate, Mr Peter Obi and Dr Yusuf Datti who were swarmed with peculiar home coming affections were touched with Uche Okonkwo’s vision, clarity and determination, noted that appreciating his audacity of purpose by voting for him overwhelmingly, as all other Labour candidates too, is indeed the pillar to make their task to take Nigeria from consumption to production much easier and quicker.

Uche Okonkwo who later spoke on his core legislative agenda revealed that, Idemili North and South will have evolutionary representation never experienced before, with direct impacts on improved security and crime reduction, youth entrepreneurship through expanded digital learning and skill acquisitions, healthcare for the aged and vulnerable, and wider educational inclusion for all youths in business, farming and tradesmen.

He thanked his constituents specially for their faith in him, assuring that with their dedicated goodwill and inspirations, their Youth Expressions for Service, (YES) mandate will score victory with their popular PVC clout and defense of our votes.