…says current UNN VC, DVC my school mates

… Nigeria’s presidency requires mental, physical energy

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has enjoined Nigerians to vote in competent persons who were mentally and physically prepared for the task of providing leadership for a sick nation such as ours.

Obi, made the appeal in an interactive session with students of the University of Nigeria, Nsuka, Business School, in Enugu on Thursday.

In a veiled reference to the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, Obi said, “In United States during election, they go for debates, somebody once asked Barack Obama questions that are personal and he answered.

“But here in Nigeria, somebody wants to contest election, we don’t know his real age, we don’t know his name, we don’t know the schools he attended.

“Nobody knows his real identity. My name is Peter Obi, I can say I went to CKC, went to University of Nigeria Nsukka. Both the VC today, the DVC today, these are my school mates. We came into University thesame year and left thesame year.

“The people I went to school, I can see them here today, my seniors and my juniors. How come we now have people who do not have classmate. This is very important. This is all about character and people we can trust.”

The LP candidate explained that an honest person does not pretend to be someone he is not and is not afraid to tell people the truth about himself.

Obi cited an example of the legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti whom he described as an upright Nigerian who isn’t ashamed of his background.

He said, “Ade Babalola once told me he never had the opportunity of going to a formal school.

“There is nothing wrong in that. There are so many people who have done well in life and never went to formal school.

“This country is sick and should not be handed over to a sick person. I am not saying that anyone is sick. We have been here for over two hours, we don’t want people who can’t stand for 30 minutes.

“If you said you will fight corruption, let’s go to the road you have passed and see what is remaining there after you left.

“This year’s election must be based on competence. This job requires physical and mental energy, it is not a retirement job.”