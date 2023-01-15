.

By Dayo Johnson & Dickson Omobola

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, has replied to his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying the country would be safer in the hands of a stingy man.

Tinubu had last week, during his campaign rally in Akure, Ondo State, taken a swipe at Obi, describing the former Anambra governor’s habit of saving state funds as wicked and a recipe for underdevelopment.

“All he (Obi) could do was boast that he saved money. But I tell you it is a wicked parent that holds money in his hand yet allows his children to starve.

“My people, you cannot entrust your future or that of our nation to Mr Sell Everything Atiku or Mr Stingy Obi. But you can trust Mr Progressive Good Governance Tinubu!,” the APC standard bearer had stated.

Speaking in Akure, during a rally yesterday, Obi admitted that he is stingy but prudent in the management of public funds.

The LP candidate said that the nation would be safer in his care as a stingy man because he would be able to invest in education, health, the economy and other sectors to develop the country.

“Yes they said l am stingy, but we are not out to steal the nation’s wealth but all we want to do is to use the nation’s money for our people and development of this country.

“They said that I’m stingy, we want stingy people now so that we can keep the money. We want to make sure we use your money to transform the country.

“This election that is coming now, don’t vote for anybody because of the tribe but vote for someone that will move the country forward.

“This election is about character and people we can trust. Everybody knows the schools my running mate and I attended. You all know our age, our schools and everything about us. Our backgrounds are known.’’