By Dennis Agbo

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi has said that him and his running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti-Ahmed were the best pair among all the presidential candidates for the February 25 general election.

Obi said that what makes them the best are because they are younger than others, with deserving energy to do the job, while they are the most prudent that will not steal Nigeria money and poised to reinvent Nigeria through wealth creation which he said they have made their marks before their fray in politics.

Obi further stressed that they would return the country from consuming nation to a producing country, adding that the country will start booming once more once they assume power.

Obi spoke during a presidential rally of the Labour Party in Enugu, on Thursday.

Obi said: “We’re tired of fake promises, we want to make real promise. We cannot continue with millions of people leaving with poverty. We cannot continue with a country of 200 million people and 133 people are leaving in poverty. We have more people leaving in poverty than Indian and China combined, India and China are 2.8 billion and we are only 200 million, so we have more poor people than two of them combined.

“We can’t continue with millions of people not doing anything with the level of stealing. Today we are not secured but we have said we will secure and unite Nigeria. When we become elected, we will no longer have police harass anybody, we will recruit more security agents and give them insurance so that they can do their work.

“It’s your turn to have job, we want those who have left the country to come back. Me and Datti are wealth creators and no other group is as educted as we are, all we want is an opportunity to build Nigeria. It’s your turn to take back your country, I am contesting because I’m the best candidate, we want opportunity to change Nigeria, a new Nigeria is possible.”

Earlier, the Coordinator of Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Forum and former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo said that the four regions in Nigeria have endorsed Peter Obi to become the next president of Nigeria.

Nwodo said the endorsement was not only because Obi is an Igboman but also a handiwork of God. He said that this dispensation is a youth opportunity, warning that their time was being taken away by the old oligarchy and urged them to reclaim their country.

Former Governor of Anambra state Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife said that there will be no interim government and commended the former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi as well as that of Pa Ayo Adebanjo of Afenifere as well as Chief Edwin Clark of Pan Niger Delta Forum and Bitrus Pogu of Middle Belt Forum.