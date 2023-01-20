By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has urged Nigerians to vote for him and his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed in the 2023 Presidential election as their ticket represents capacity and commitment to make Nigeria work for Nigerians.

Obi spoke on Friday in Jos during the Labour Party Presidential campaign rally at the Rwang Pam township stadium in Jos, Plateau State where he pledged to work with his team to build a new Nigeria.

Before his remark, he asked the impressive crowd to observe a minute silence for some supporters of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP who lost their lives in the State last weekend while returning from a rally.

He stated, “… Our government will bring government close to the people. We want to build a new Nigeria, a new Nigeria is possible. We are here to pledge that we are here to salvage Nigeria… I am contesting as a Nigerian and the most qualified… My running mate and I are people of character, character is important to us… If you vote for us, we will make Nigeria work because we are responsible people…”

Also speaking, his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed added that the day Peter Obi becomes the President of Nigeria, the nation would witness quality leadership and good governance.

The governorship candidate of the Party in the State, Patrick Dakum commended everyone for their support, asking that they vote for the Labour Party, and the Party’s National President, Julius Abure said, “it is obvious that Nigeria is not working due to bad leadership, this is the opportunity to change and leadership, don’t reward bad behaviour. APC and PDP have given us bad leadership, we have an opportunity to either change our situation or remain where we are.”

Earlier, Aisha Yesufu who was on the entourage added, Peter Obi represents capacity, and vote for him, other political parties should be retired, they have no business campaigning.