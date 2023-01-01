.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of the Labour Party, Peter Obi doesn’t hold water describing it as insignificant.

This was as Tanko said Obi was not among the two major contenders in the race.

The Elder statesman was reacting to the former President, Obasanjo who in his new year message endorsed the former Governor of Anambra state ahead of the 2023 general election.

According to him, “Obj endorsement insignificant. The 2023 contest is a race between two top contenders, and even the gap between the major contender is so wide that no one will waste his or her vote on a contestant that is far far behind these big two.

“And whoever chooses to elect somebody that has no significance in the race knows too well he or she has wasted his or her vote.

“Obasanjo might have his reasons, but it will certainly not count on the February election. The contest is zeroed to two contenders, so Obj endorsement is clearly insignificant,” Yakasai maintained.