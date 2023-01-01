.

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party has welcomed the endorsement of its candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba -Ahmed, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

It said Obasanjo has as always proved himself as a unique individual who truly cares about Nigeria’s well-being now and in the future.

Chief Spokesman for the LP PCC, Dr Yunusa Tanko, said this in an interview with Vanguard, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said, “What former President Olusegun Obasanjo has just done is what we expect of true Nigerian statesmen.

“We want to thank Chief Obasanjo for speaking up in favour of one United Nigeria where every citizen irrespective of ethnicity, the religion of political affiliation will be given a sense of belonging.

“A Nigeria where competence, track record of achievement and patriotism will play a pivotal role in the leadership recruitment process.

“We are happy to confirm that these qualities exist in the persons of our candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti-Ahmed.

“We urge other statesmen to take a cue from Chief Obasanjo by endorsing our candidate and urging other contestants to see beyond themselves by sacrificing for Nigeria’s future which Obi-Datti represent.”