Former Nigeria’s President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, will be a special guest at an all-important forum hosted by Africa Leadership Group and tagged “Leadership and nation-building” which comes up Thursday, January 12, 2023.

The forum, to be conducted virtually, will among other things, deliberate on true governance as the country’s general election draws nearer.

The chairman and founder of the group, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, and other stakeholders, will share insights and cross-examine Obasanjo’s views on way forward for a better Nigeria.

The group’s Director of Publicity and Media Relations, Lara Guruje-Oderinde, in a statement to the media emphasized the importance of having such a forum at a time like this to sensitize the citizenry about their voting rights and electing good leaders.

“This is a weekly series we started last year. The election is near, so we need to galvanize our people on how their votes are crucial to electing good leaders,” she said.