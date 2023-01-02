A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections, Chief Charles Udeogaranya has called on the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to abandon their presidential campaigns with immediate effect, as their chances of winning have been crashed beyond redemption by the former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s premium endorsement of Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP).

The politician noted that “Obasanjo is not just a two-time former president of Nigeria in both military and democratic governments but the champion of Nigerian unity from the bitter Nigerian civil war, a tall status and an impeccable experience that crowns him the sole right to attest to Nigerians and the global village the best candidate for the Nigerian presidency, IT IS FINISHED”.

Udeogaranya counsels Peter Obi detractors and merchants of fear about Nigerian unity with a Nigerian president from the South-East, to look elsewhere as their falsehood and hateful propaganda have been shattered like an irredeemably broken bottle by the former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP). An endorsement that is framed and firmly anchored with the best intelligence and vetting processes to determine who can best unify, safeguard and prosper Nigeria among the top 2023 presidential candidates if given power.