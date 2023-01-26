Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, ex-Governor Kayode Fayemi (left) with Governor Nyesom Wike on the sideline of the

Summit in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state met with Governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Obasanjo and Fayemi met with the Rivers governor on Thursday.

Read also: Don’t heat up polity, emulate other ex-Presidents — Lagos APC tells Obasanjo

The duo are attending the ongoing Port Harcourt International Conference 2023, which is currently holding at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt.

The summit is tagged, “Deepening Democratic Culture and Institutions for Sustainable Development and Security in Nigeria.”

Details shortly…