By Jimoh Babatunde

Former Nigeria President, Olusegun Obasanjo, and the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, have joined other notable leaders and business magnets to commiserate with President, African Development Bank, AfDB, Akinwumi Adesina, over the death of his mother, Folasade Adesina.

Obasanjo said the loss of a mother is never an easy moment to bear as Mama was a mother in a million and evidence of her motherhood is well reflected in her children and daughters-in-law.

He said “You should be consoled as she lived a life of lessons, hard work and dedication to her family, the church of Christ and her community in the field of education and business.

“But doing so with all that Mama had achieved in her life together with her husband, Chief Roland Adesina, of blessed memory, it’s also an indication of the grace of God multiplied.”

While praying that God gives Akinwumi Adesina and other members of the family the strength and fortitude to bear her passage, Obasanjo said “those of you she left behind should be comforted, even as you celebrate her time on earth.

“Remember, all of us will take this path someday. We must be prepared for what we will be remembered by.”

Also, the President and Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, in his condolence letter to Dr Adesina, said late Madam Adesina symbolised the virtues of integrity, simplicity and principled devotion to God throughout her stay on earth.

“Her deep wisdom, love for humanity and large heart drew numerous admirers to her and made her a source of blessing to her community.

“Alongside your father, Pa Roland Adesina of blessed memory, Mama cared for you, patiently instilled the high values of hard work and dedication in you, and wholeheartedly supported your instilled the high values of hard work and dedication in you, wholeheartedly supported your study of Agricultural Economics at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile -Ife, Osun state.”

Dangote said the late Madam Adesina would have been delighted when Akinwumi Adesina became the President of AfDB.

“We share your pain, and our thoughts are with you at this difficult time. It is truly hard to lose someone who has been an integral part of your journey. Good mothers hold a special place in our hearts.”