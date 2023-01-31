By Justine Bodiun

The time is fast approaching for the people of Akwa Ibom to decide who will govern the affairs of the state, and God willing, guide Akwa Ibom through the many challenges facing the great state. Akwa Ibomites deserve a trusted Governor, one who will make the right choices for them, one who will listen to the voice of the people and have their best interests at heart, regardless of whatever challenges.

Oba understands the need to harness resources from the state’s oil sector to grow the non-oil sector and prepare the state for the post-oil economy amidst uncertainties in the global oil market. Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) need to be optimized to complement efforts made in the past decade to diversify the economy, create jobs, and boost the revenue base of the state. Therefore, OBA is determined to build economic prosperity and infrastructural renaissance by launching a 50 billion Naira prosperity trust fund and training youths in the 21st century oriented and market demanding skills.

The handwriting on the wall is clear,and it is beyond reasonable doubt that Akwa Ibom and the Nation are currently facing several security challenges. These challenges are related to unemployment, poverty, inadequately trained personnel, and lack of equipment. OBA intends to strategically solve this crisis by establishinga reliable State security trust fund as well as the digitization of security and other related services in the state capital, major cities, and townships.

Also, the developmentof an efficient state Agricultural sector is crucial to the creation of employment opportunities and wealth for the people. Hence, Senator Bassey is invested in reviewing existing policies and programmes aimed at developing the sector and identifying any existing gaps while ensuring the advancementof knowledge driven agricultural practices.

These and more are the heartbeat of OBA’s selfless drive to lead Akwa Ibom to a place of economic productivity and overall human well-being.

The time is fast approaching for the people of Akwa Ibom to decide who will govern the affairs of the state, and God willing, guide Akwa Ibom through the many challenges facing the great state. Akwa Ibomites deserve a trusted Governor, one who will make the right choices for them, one who will listen to the voice of the people and have their best interests at heart, regardless of whatever challenges. Akwa Ibom deserves Albert Bassey Akpan (Oba) as the next governor of the great state, a man of integrity, honesty, charisma, possessing an undying love for his state, and a burning passion to serve