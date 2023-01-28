Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, Nwaogwugwu Francis Udochukwu, aka Vintage Interiors is a man whose legacies are worth emulating by well meaning people in the society.

One may wonder what his greatest legacy in life is, but Nwaogwugwu has continued to prove that he is in a class of his own.

At the graduation ceremony of graduands of a training programme, which he instituted, we have seen a man who means well for the society.

One can attest to the fact that he has trained people on Interior designs, and has been doing it for free for the youths.

Although our findings shows that there are criteria in which you must meet for you to be considered, the standard of training has not been compromised.

One of the things he has done is to establish the level of zeal and passion for the job, through interaction with the individuals.

It is not a training where they put in their energy to train someone, and at the end, the person abandons it, Nwaogwugwu has been committed to helping people.

They also run a background check on the person, to know if he has a questionable character. These are part of their mandates, so, they can know who is coming on board to train.