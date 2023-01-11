By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, has distributed relief materials to communities in Eket, Eastern Obolo, Mbo, Ibeno, Ikot Abasi and Nsit Ibom

local government areas affected by ravaging floods in Akwa Ibom State.

The Head, NUPRC, Eket Office, Mr Etukudoh Williams distributed the relief materials comprising Mattresses, Groundnut Oil, Blankets and Bags of Rice worth to the beneficiaries yesterday in Eket local government area.

Williams thanked the Federal Government, Non Governmental Organisations, and the organised private sector for their supports and help so far towards ameliorating the sufferings of the victims.

His words: “As we are all aware, the past few months has been very difficult for many people in the flood-affected communities across the country.

“Many have been dislocated in various parts of the country, as well as in our communities here in Akwa Ibom State. Their property and means of livelihood were destroyed due to ravaging floods.

“So the Chief Executive officer of the Commissíon, Mr Gbenga Komola, graciously approved to put smiles on the faces of the victims in this difficult time”

In his remarks, the Chairman of Ikot Abasi Local government Council, Mr Joshua Afia

commended the management of NUPRC

for the support, describing the gesture as first of its kind to flood affected communities in the state.

He promised that the relief materials would be shared to the real beneficiaries in the affected communities.

Also contributing, Chairman of Eastern Obolo LGA, Mr Abraham Odion, appealed to the Commissíon for more help to cushion the effect of the flood menace, adding”We are really happy for what the commission has done for us today”