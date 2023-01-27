Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Akwa Ibom State has joined other unions and professional bodies in the State to endorse the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Umo Eno.

Speaking during the consultation visit at the NULGE House, Uyo, the State Chairman, Ms. Anestina Iweh, said that the union was satisfied with the candidacy of Pastor Umo Eno and are prepared to vote for him in the forthcoming election.

According to her, “we will support you, we will work for you, not just those of us in NULGE, but we will also mobilize our families and friends as well to support you”.

She said that the decision to support Pastor Eno is based on his capacity and competence as demonstrated in his private businesses.

As a demonstration of their support, NULGE presented Pastor Eno with campaign materials including face caps and others.

In his remarks, Pastor Eno appreciated the union for their show of love and support, adding that he was in the NULGE House to consult with them and share thoughts to further on the trajectory of development in the state.

While unveiling the ARISE Agenda, Pastor Eno assured everyone that if elected in the forthcoming elections, he would run an all inclusive government that will culminate into building the Akwa Ibom of our dreams.