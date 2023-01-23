The Zamfara Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has succeeded in arresting four suspected kidnappers for an alleged attempt to kidnap a two-year-old baby.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Ikor Oche.

Oche said that the suspects were arrested while attempting to kidnap the two-year-old baby on the 21st Jan., at Angwan Shado area of Gusau metropolis.

“Parading the suspects at the NSCDC Command Headquarters Gusau, Commandant Muhammad Muazu, said the suspects who are teens, were arrested in connection with attempted forceful kidnapping of a two-year-old baby, named Hawau Masaud, whom the elder sister, Umalkaidi Shahibilu (13 years) was carrying during an errand in the area.

“In the process, one of the suspects whom Umalkaidi described to be wearing a black up and down clothes with spotted white who was later identified as Muslim Sani, came and forcefully snatched the baby from her and ran into an uncompleted building where the other three accomplices were hibernating,” he added.

According to the commandant, the elder sister of the kidnapped baby raised an alarm which attracted the community members who eventually tracked the kidnapped baby to the uncompleted building where the four suspects were arrested.

“The suspects involved in the incident are Muslim Sani, 25-year-old, Abdulrazak Bashir, 20, Tukur Bello, 24, and Jafar Lawal, 23.

‘The preliminary investigations revealed that the four suspects were at the uncompleted building under the influence of drugs and marijuana and denied any knowledge of the said crime and claimed to be heavily dazed with opium and marijuana.

“The investigations revealed that the four suspects were in the crime scene and two of them were identified by the elder sister and brother to the kidnapped baby respectively as those who snatched the baby as testified,” the Commandant explained.

The Commandant said that all the suspects will be taken to court after investigation.

He, however, advised parents to be vigilant and to always be mindful of the where about of their children. (NAN)