The Commandant General (CG), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, on Wednesday met families of personnel killed by bandits in Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that seven personnel and five others were killed in an ambush in Kuriga village in Chikun Local Government Area on Jan. 9, while performing their legal duties.

Audi, who described the killing as colossal, however, charged other personnel not to be deterred by the ugly incident; but instead to continue putting in their best for a more secure country.

“Death is inevitable, it is heart-touching losing the personnel.

According to him, the Federal Government had put in place, new policies that would cater to the welfare of personnel of the NSCDC.

Audi explained that the Corps had been settling burial benefits, entitlements, accident and group life Insurance policies to personnel as and when due.

He said that upon assumption of duty as CG two years ago, the backlog of salaries and arrears had been cleared with a few pending, which would soon be settled.

He reiterated the commitment of the corps towards collaborating with other security agencies in dealing with hoodlums in the language they understood in line with Presidential directive.

Dr Audi commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his relentless effort towards providing relevant platforms to contain various security threats across the country.

NAN reports that there were goodwill messages from sister security agencies such as Immigration, Road Safety, the Army, and Correctional Service, among others.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of cheques to next of kins to the deceased personnel, and award of recruitment slot to each family to replace the slain personnel.(NAN)