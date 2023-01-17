The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa confirmed the arrest of a 37-year-old man for being in possession of 26 pieces of 1,000 fakeCFA franc.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Corps in the state, CSC Adamu Shehu,made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday.

Shehu said that the suspect, lives in Bachirawa quarters in Kano State, was arrested after Malam Abdul’aziz Shehu and Hajiya Saratu Muhammad, all of Kazaure town, Kazaure Local Government Area, lodged complaint that the suspect allegedly sold fake CFA Franc amounting to N230,000 to them.

”Unfortunatelym the victims did not know that the money was fake until they took it somwhere for echange.

”Already, the suspect confessed that he got the money from a businesswoman while on traveling from Kazaure to Kano.

”At the point of his arrest, the suspect was in possession of 26 pieces of 1,000 notes of Niger CFA equivalent to N338,000”, he said.

He said that the suspect would be arraigned before a court soon.

Shehu said that the offence is contrary to the provisions of sections 329 and 369 and punishable under sections 322 and 329 of the Penal Code Law CAP P3 VOL III law of Jigawa.(NAN)