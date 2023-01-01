.

–Calls for his resignation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Barely two months to the general elections in the country, the National Rescue Movement, NRM, has called for the resignation of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu and the Director, Election and Party Monitoring, EPM of the Commission, Alh. Aminu Idris.

The call followed the vote of no confidence passed on the leadership of the Commission by the party for alleged administrative incompetence which had led to a protracted leadership tussle in the NRM.

According to a statement signed by the National Chairman..Alhaji Danbuba Mohammed and National Secretary Hon. Ojukwu Nzubechukwu, the unprecedented humongous number of litigations against INEC before the Nation’s Courts can be blamed on the administrative lapses of the INEC boss.

It noted that the slightest intra or inter-party dispute that simply requires administrative attention of the Commission NRM believes that the Chairman, without necessary consultation with Comissioners of the Commission, will simply refer such issues to courts of Law for fear of blame.

It stated, “In the administrative and leadership world any leader that shies away from taking decisions for fear of blame is a weak leader which Professor Yakubu is. Like the popular adage says: Is better to take a wrong decision than not taking a decision at all.”

It explained further that, “Our bonafide Presidential Candidate Mazi Okwudili Nwa Anyajike was deliberately and illegally replaced by the Commission via the influence of the corrupt Director using forged documents purporting the resignation of our Party’s duly elected Presidential Candidate without the knowledge of INEC Commissioners and Secretary.

“National Rescue Movement was fictionalised by Aminu Idris, the EPM Director. When we complained to Professor Mahmoud Yakubu he turned deaf ears.

“We went to Court, secured judgement in our favour and both the Party and our lawyers served the INEC Chairman copy of the judgement through legitimate communication as per the Commission’s Guidelines on 30th Nov.2022 but Director Aminu prevailed on the brilliant Professor to disregard the Court’s decision (NOT INTERIM ORDER) and continue to recognise both illegal Chairman and the illegal Presidential Candidate whose case is already before the Supreme Court.”

The party said following this, it has lost faith and confidence in INEC under the current chairman Prof Mahmoud Yakubu and EPM Director Alh. Amunu Idris to conduct free, fair and credible elections.