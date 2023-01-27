Governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement, NRM in Adamawa State, Alhaji Aliyu Maina, is dead.

The National Publicity Secretary of NRM, Olusola Afuye who confirmed the incident said, “Aliyu Maina has been buried.”

“According to the statement from the family, the late Alhaji Abba Maina died on Wednesday, January 25 at his residence in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja after a brief illness.

“He has been buried according to Muslim rites. We pray to almighty Allah to protect his family and all his loved ones.”

This is coming a few days after the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in Abia state, Professor Ikonne was announced dead just weeks before the gubernatorial election.