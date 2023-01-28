Photo Credit: Remo Stars (Twitter)

By Jacob Ajom

Perhaps it’s coming too early, but the fixture was inevitable. Table toppers Remo Stars will today attempt to twinkle again when they visit the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium to take on equally high-riding Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin in a Match Day four fixture of the Nigeria Professional Football League fixture. The two teams have been unstoppable since the commencement of the 2022/23 Abridged League. Both have recorded three wins from same number of matches and only separated by goal difference.

Imade Osarenkhoe with three goals from same number of matches and Ismail Seriki 2 goals, Insurance look good to halt Remo Stars’ unbridled roughshod on the rest of the teams, so far, in the division.

Photo Credit: Bendel Insurance (Twitter)

But that is not taking anything away from the leaders, Remo Stars who dismissed Shooting Stars FC of Ibadan 2-0 midweek in Ikenne. What Insurance have in Osarenkhoe and Seriki, Remo Stars have in Godwin Odibo and Samuel Anakwe.

Coach Monday Odigie knows that the coach Daniel Ogunmodede tutored Remo Stars are not going to be easy guests to entertain. It no doubt, promises to be a battle to watch and Benin is the place to be and Samuel Ogbemudia stadium is the destination.

Elsewhere at the Nest of Champions, the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo, Daakada FC will host the defending champions Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt. The two teams are separated by three points. While United are topping Group B with 7 points, Daakada are placed 5th with 4 points. A win for Daakada will see them leapfrog a number of teams to the top.