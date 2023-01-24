By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The National Population Commission, NPC, has begun training of 786,741 workers/functionaries for the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

A statement in Abuja by the Director Public Affairs, NPC, Dr. Isiaka Yahaya, said the exercise will be conducted in all states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The statement read: “In preparation for the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census scheduled to begin from 29th March to 2nd April 2023, the National Population Commission has commenced the training of functionaries for the exercise in all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from Monday, 23rd January 2023.

“The training which is being organized in stages started with the training of Census Specialized Workforce (CSW) and facilitators who will in turn train enumerators, supervisors, field coordinators, data quality assistants and data quality managers.

“The training includes self-learning study, online training with monitored simulated hands-on and in-person classroom and hands-on training.

“The functionaries are to be trained on census forms, census applications, data capturing process, interpersonal communication, and basic troubleshooting of Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI).

“Other topics of focus during the training include dispute resolution and basic use of excel. To ensure that the data collected are of high quality, the Commission has recruited and trained Data Quality Managers and Data Quality Assistants on the deployment of maps, data validation and monitoring of the census dashboard.

“The total number of functionaries to be trained and deployed for the 2023 Census is 786,741 consisting of 623,797 enumerators, 125,944 supervisors, 24,001 Data Quality Assistants, 12,000 Field Coordinators, 1,000 Data Quality Managers, 1639 Training Centre Administrators and 59,000 LGA level facilitators.

“The Commission calls on all stakeholders to support it to conduct the census successfully.”