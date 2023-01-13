The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is expecting 15 ships conveying petroleum products and other goods at the Lagos ports from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17.

It listed the items expected at the port as bulk sugar, frozen fish, bulk wheat, bulk coal, automobile gasoline, jet fuel, bulk urea, base oil, bulk gypsum, soya bean meal, container and petrol.

The NPA also said that 19 ships were already discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, petrol, bulk sugar, container, bulk salt, butane gas, frozen fish and bulk urea.

The authority added that one ship had arrived the port waiting to berth with container.