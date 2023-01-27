Novak Djokovic is through to the finals of the Australian Open after defeating Tommy Paul 7-5 6-1 6-2 and will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Stefanos who had beaten Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 6-3, will have a second career appearance in a grand slam final.

The Serbian will now make this his 33rd grand slam final and is one match away from equaling Rafael Nadal’s grand slam titles.

The thrilling final between Djokovic and Tsitsipas will crown whoever wins the encounter as No.1 in the world for men’s tennis.

Novak Djokovic’s father did not appear in Friday’s match between his son and Stefanos after an ongoing controversy about him supporting the Russians in a picture