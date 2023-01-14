Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Nottingham Forest defeated Leicester City at home in a contest against relegation to the English second division.

Brennan Johnson got two goals in the 56th and 84th minutes which were enough to secure three points for Forest and send the Foxes into deeper trouble.

The Tricky Trees moved up to 13th position and three points away from Leicester that are 15th and 2 points safe from the relegation zone.

The last time these two clubs played, it was Leicester which destroyed Forest 4-0 in the first half of the season.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have played 19 games but with only 17 points to show for it.